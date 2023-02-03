Legendary playwright Anwar Maqsood has aided the younger generation in developing a passion and appreciation for theatre, according to renowned Pakistani filmmaker Dawar Mehmood, renowned actor Sajid Hasan, and executive director of the Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi.

To celebrate its end, Dawar Mehmood’s drama “Saadhay 14 August” by Maqsood is finally touring to Lahore.

Audiences in Lahore will be entertained by the big extravaganza following successful performances in Karachi and Islamabad. The platform of Al-Hamra was proposed by Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi as the location for the performance of Maqsood’s play.

The theatre production was created by KopyKats Productions, which has been producing unique Urdu plays since 2007. The play, which is a part of the tribological series and was first performed as Pawnay 14 August ten years ago before becoming “Sawa 14 August,” stars some of the most well-known national figures of both the past and present.

From February 27 to March 22, 2023, Saadhay 14 August, the series’ concluding chapter, will be shown.

Anwar Maqsood, the famed author of the play, had earlier said, “This series is truly near to my heart and was developed with retaining something positive while also reflecting the current predicament of the nation. The same amount of support that Saadhay 14 August enjoyed in Karachi is what we anticipate for Islamabad.

