LAHORE : Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that India had fueled regional tensions by tampering with the Indus Waters Treaty.He emphasised that the treaty clearly states that no party can make a unilateral decision.

In a televised statement, Rafique said that Pakistan does not support any act of terrorism and has paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism. Unfortunately, the Indian government always blames Pakistan for terrorist incidents.

He said that Pakistan condemned the Pulwama incident, but just a few days ago, there was the Jafar Express incident, and India didn’t say a single word in condemnation. He added that baseless accusations and blame games are not appropriate for any government.