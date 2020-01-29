RW, NDS’s plan of terror attack at Kartarpur exposed

KARTARPUR: In yet another move to disrupt peace and stability in South Asia, it has been revealed that Narendra Modi’s government was planning to carry out a terror activity at Kartarpur Corridor.

The BJP-led Indian government seems unhappy over facilities being given to the Sikh pilgrims and wants to deprive them of facility to visit the holy site in Nankana Sahib. It was learnt that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) along with Afghan Intelligence agency NDS were jointly planning to launch a terror attack along the route of Kartarpur Corridor. The plan was busted by Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies. The Intelligence agencies have passed such information to the concerned authorities and the security of the corridor has been beefed up after the revelation. It was further revealed that by carrying out a massive terror attack at Kartarpur Corridor, India is trying to create anti-Pakistan sentiments in Sikh community. In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated historic Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the entry of Sikh community to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib in Narowal District. Government of Pakistan has acquired over 400 acres land for the establishment of Gurdwara Complex. Master plan of the Gurdwara Complex has been developed keeping in view the present and future requirements.

A flood protection wall is constructed around Gurdwara to protect it from floods. 148 acres of land is kept for Gurdwara and allied facilities whereas rest is kept for future residential and other needs. Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs across the world is one of the holiest shrines. It is the same place where Sikh religious leader Guru Nanak spent days leading up to his death.

It is the place where Guru Nanak after a long pilgrimage of almost three decades finally decided to settle. It is believed that Guru Nanak spent his last years in Kartarpur farming and spreading the message of peace. Guru Nanak lived at Kartarpur Ravi for over 17 years and this place became the principal seat of Sikh faith. = DNA