Rutherford of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 franchise Quetta Gladiators also quit the PSL due to domestic issues.

According to sources, Rutherford left for Barbados due to family issues, now if Quetta Gladiators qualify for the playoffs, his return is possible.

Pollard left PSL and left for India to attend Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding function

Earlier, Islamabad United’s Alex Hales and Karachi Kings’ Kieran Pollard have also left the PSL, not only that, UAE’s Usman Khan also left the PSL due to family issues.