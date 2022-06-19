The conflict in Ukraine might linger for years, according to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as Russia ramped up its attacks after the European Union approved Kyiv as a candidate for membership.

According to Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Jens Stoltenberg claimed that providing state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chances of releasing the country’s eastern territory of Donbas from Russian control.

“We should plan for the possibility that it will take years. We must not abandon our support for Ukraine “The military alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, was cited as saying.

“Even though the expenses are significant, not only in terms of military support but also in terms of growing energy and food expenditures.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, who visited Kyiv on Friday, also mentioned the need to prepare for a lengthy conflict.

In an editorial piece published in London’s Sunday Times, Johnson stated that this required ensuring “Ukraine receives guns, equipment, ammunition, and training more quickly than the invader.”

He wrote, “Time is the most important component.” “Everything will hinge on Ukraine’s ability to develop its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia’s ability to renew its offensive potential.”