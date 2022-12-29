Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson has faced intense mortar and artillery attacks from Russian forces, while Russia has rejected a Ukrainian peace plan and demanded that Ukraine accept the annexation of four regions. The attacks, which have continued since the city was retaken by Ukraine last month, have included shelling the maternity wing of a hospital. Russia has denied targeting civilians, and tensions remain high as there is currently no prospect of talks to end the conflict. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has presented a 10-point peace plan that calls for Russia to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and withdraw its troops, but Russia has rejected the plan and instead insisted on the annexation of the four regions. The conflict, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, has caused widespread devastation and has been met with sweeping sanctions. The situation has also impacted Russia’s gas exports to Europe, which have fallen to a post-Soviet low due to the conflict and damage to a major pipeline.

Kherson Attacks

In addition to the attacks on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Russia also shelled more than 25 settlements in the region, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The conflict has also continued to rage in other parts of Ukraine, including the city of Bakhmut in the eastern province of Donetsk and the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk, where Ukrainian forces are attempting to break through Russian defensive lines. The situation in Kreminna, which is logistically important and considered relatively vulnerable following Ukrainian advances elsewhere, has reportedly been exacerbated by Russia reinforcing the area. There have also been heavy attacks on Kharkiv and the surrounding region, which have damaged a regional gas pipeline. The city of Kharkiv has reportedly come under attack twice, potentially by Iranian Shahed drones, according to the city’s mayor.