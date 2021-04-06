Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Russian counterpart and his delegation at the Islamabad airport.

During the the Russian dignitary will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and participate in the delegation-level talks.

“Pakistan and Russia share a multi-faceted relationship and we welcome FM Lavrov’s visit in line with our mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral ties, deepening our growing bonds of cooperation & collaboration,” Qureshi said in a tweet.

Ahead of the Russian foreign minister’s Qureshi said that Sergey Lavrov’s visit holds crucial importance for mutual ties and the Afghan peace process.

“The two sides will deliberate on boosting mutual relations,” Qureshi said in a prior to the arrival of the Russian dignitary.

“No one can deny the fact that Russia holds a crucial importance in the region,” the minister said adding that bilateral ties between the two countries are improving.”

“Together, Pakistan and Russia will play a vital role in the Afghan peace process.”

Qureshi observed that this was the that any Russian foreign minister was visiting the country.