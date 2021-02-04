New Delhi: The results of Sputnik for 20,000 people shows that its efficacy cuts across age groups and co-morbidities, Mr. Sapra said. For the 60-plus age group, the vaccine showed an efficacy of 91.8 per cent, which proves its consistency, he added.
New Delhi: Russian-made Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik — peer-reviewed by the Lancet Medical Journal — is undergoing trials in India and could be available for use soon. “I believe the vaccine should be available in India from March- April,” Deepak Sapra, the chief of API and pharma services at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is manufacturing the vaccine, told NDTV. Currently two vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — are being administered to three crore health workers and frontline workers like the police and sanitation workers.
