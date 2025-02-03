Two people were killed and two others were injured in an explosion at the entrance to a residential building in the Russian capital.

According to the international news agency, Armen Sargsyan, the head of the pro-Russian paramilitary “Arbat” battalion, was seriously injured in the explosion in Moscow and was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Every effort was made to save the head of the Russian paramilitary “Arbat” battalion in the hospital, but he could not survive, while one person died on the spot.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Ukraine had claimed responsibility for the death of Russian General Igor Krylov and his aide in a bomb blast in Moscow in December.