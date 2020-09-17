Russia supports Pakistan’s perspective on its political map: Moeed

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf says Russia has supported Pakistan’s perspective on its political map. Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Tuesday’s meeting of the National Security Advisers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization has rejected India’s objections over Pakistan’s political map. He said India, on 11th of September, complained about Pakistan’s political map and Pakistan submitted its written reply to the organization. He said Indian representative Ajit Doval had formally raised objection over Pakistan’s political map at the meeting of the National Security Advisors of SCO, and left the session without listening to anyone. Dr Mooed Yusuf said India under international law has no right to claim internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its part. He said Pakistan will keep raising its voice about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums. He said that SCO is a platform of regional cooperation and Pakistan has been playing a constructive role in the forum. Replying to a question, the Special Assistant said Pakistan is keen to work for peace and prosperity in the region. Turning to Afghan issue, Moeed Yusuf said the whole world has recognized Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.