Without immediately blaming Ukraine, Russia announced on Saturday that three people had died after a truck exploded on a bridge connecting Crimea, which is a reminder of its invasion of the peninsula.

The same day, Moscow named a new general to head its Ukraine operation following a string of defeats on the battlefield that brought forth previously unheard-of domestic criticism of its troops.

More than seven months into Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine when the blast occurred, local authorities claimed the 19-kilometer bridge had reopened to motor traffic with strict screening of all vehicles.

Social media videos captured the bridge on fire and in pieces falling into the ocean.Their identities were being determined, and Moscow stated that they were probably in a car that was passing the truck when it exploded.

Additionally, it stated that the owner of the truck was a resident of southern Russia’s Krasnodar region and that his home was being searched.

Seven oil tankers being transported by train were set flames by the explosion, according to Russia, which also caused two automobile lanes of the enormous road and rail system to collapse.

The Kremlin places a great deal of importance on maintaining safety at the bridge crossing despite the conflict.While some in Moscow made references to Ukrainian “terrorist,” state media continued to refer to the situation as one of “emergency.” Mykhailo Podolyak, the presidential advisor for Ukraine, had shared a photo of a substantial portion of the bridge that was partially submerged on Twitter.