NEW YORK: On Friday, Russia blocked the approval of a joint statement ending a four-week UN summit on a nuclear disarmament pact, citing “political” elements in the document.

The goal of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which its 191 members reevaluate every five years, is to stop the spread of nuclear weapons, advance full disarmament, and foster cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The countries had been assembled at the UN’s New York headquarters since August 1 to participate in negotiations that lasted almost a month, including a final session that was delayed on Friday for a number of hours.After Russia objected to the text, the conference’s president, Gustavo Zlauvinen of Argentina, declared that it was “not in a position to achieve an agreement.”

Igor Vishnevetsky, a Russian delegate, claimed that the more than 30-page draft final wording lacked “balance.”

He added that Russia was not the only nation to object to the document, saying, “Our delegation has one fundamental concern on some parts which are plainly political in character.”Russia, according to individuals involved in the negotiations, objected specifically to clauses referring to the Russian military-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

The most recent draft language had stated “grave worry” regarding military activity near Ukrainian power plants, notably Zaporizhzhia, as well as the loss of control over such locations and the detrimental effects on safety.

non-nuclear and neutral Austria criticized key states’ participation in the negotiations, including Russia, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Vienna government claimed that while “three-quarters of the 191 signature governments support credible progress towards nuclear disarmament, it is only the nuclear-armed states, and above all Russia, that objected.”

It was mentioned that, in defiance of treaty commitments, nuclear weapons stocks in Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States are being upgraded or increased.