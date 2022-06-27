In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Russian missiles struck an apartment building and a kindergarten on Sunday. US President Joe Biden referred to the attacks as “barbaric” as international leaders convened in Europe to debate additional measures against Moscow.

“The Russians struck Kiev once more. According to the head of the president’s administration, Andriy Yermak, “missiles destroyed an apartment complex and a kindergarten.

By the playground of a kindergarten, a photographer noticed a sizable bomb crater with broken windows.He claimed that later explosions heard in other districts of Kiev were caused by air defences shooting down other approaching missiles.

Due to increasing airstrikes by Russia during the last weekend, pro-Russian terrorists have taken control of a crucial eastern Ukrainian city.. Despite frequent air raid siren sounds around the city, life in Kyiv had begun to return to normal after intense resistance had halted Russian advances in the early stages of the conflict. Since early June, Kyiv had not had any significant attacks.