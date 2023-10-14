The draft was presented by Russia in a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council

Russia came to the field to stop the Israeli brutality in Gaza, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Russia presented the draft in a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council.

The draft presented by Russia calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, condemning violence against civilians and all forms of terrorism. The one-page draft also called for the release of hostages and stressed the need to provide humanitarian aid and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

Israel’s 24-hour ultimatum, Hamas’ announcement not to leave Gaza

It should be remembered that Saudi Arabia has also rejected the forced evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza while condemning Israel’s targeting of the civilian population.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called the British counterpart and the high-ranking official of the European Union and said that Israel should abide by international laws and human rights, end the blockade of Gaza, and allow the delivery of aid goods.

On the other hand, the United Nations has also opposed Israel’s threat to evacuate Gaza in 24 hours, saying that the displacement of millions of people in 24 hours could lead to a new humanitarian crisis.

It should also be remembered that the Israeli army threw pamphlets in Gaza that said to leave your homes immediately and move to the south of Gaza.

