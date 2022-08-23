Moscow: On Monday, the Federal Security Service of Russia accused the secret services of Ukraine of murdering Darya Dugina, a Russian ultranationalist’s daughter, in a vehicle bombing attack close to Moscow.Russian investigators reported that Dugina was killed on Saturday night when a bomb blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving. Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, is known to be close to President Putin.

Ukraine, which claims Russia is waging an imperial-style war of conquest against it, has denied any involvement in the deadly assault. “Special military operation” is how Russia refers to its actions in Ukraine.The 60-year-old Alexander Dugin has called for using force to annex other countries and Russian-speaking regions into a new Russian empire.

Darya was a fervent admirer of Russia’s operations in Ukraine and frequently appeared on official television.In his first speech to the media following the death of his daughter, he claimed that Ukraine had brutally murdered Darya in front of his very eyes.Dugin stated, “Our hearts are not merely thirsting for vengeance or retribution.” “We only need to win” (against Ukraine). My daughter gave her young life to the cause of winning.