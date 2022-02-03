KARACHI: The rupee strengthened against the US dollar at Rs176.41 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday compared with Tuesday’s close of Rs176.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On December 29, 2021, the rupee hit an all-time low of Rs178.24 against the greenback as demand for the dollar stood higher compared to its supply in the wake of an expanding current account deficit, swelling imports, rising global commodity prices, and uncertainty about the resumption of IMF loan program.

Earlier, the announcement of a $3 billion cash deposit by Saudi Arabia in the State Bank helped the rupee to appreciate, however, the recovery proved short-lived.