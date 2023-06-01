KARACHI: In the open currency market, the rupee strengthened and the dollar price dropped by Rs25.75.

According to market sources, the price of the dollar dropped by Rs25.75 in the open market, resulting in price in the open market at Rs285.25.

The dollar lost Rs11 to reach Rs300 as soon as the working day got underway, and the rupee in the open market started to stabilize.

It should be noted that the dollar closed down by only one rupee to Rs311 in the open market yesterday, while the price was Rs285.47 by the end of the interbank trading session.

Chairman of Pakistan Forex Exchange Association, Malik Bustan, says that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the price of the dollar has fallen so much. I congratulate Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Governor State Bank for their timely decisions.