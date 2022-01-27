ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee strengthens by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 176.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 176.98.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.5 and Rs 179 respectively.



Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.62 and closed at Rs 198.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 199.82.



The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.54, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.68 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 237.32 as compared to its last closing at Rs 239.00.



The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paise to close at Rs 48.17 and Rs 47.178 respectively