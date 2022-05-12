<!-- wp:image {"width":915,"height":523} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-12\/416448_3490588_updates.jpg" alt="A currency dealer holding stack of Pakistani currency. \u2014 AFP\/File" width="915" height="523"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: The<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Pakistani rupee <\/a>on Thursday continued its downward slide against the US dollar as it dropped to an all-time low of Rs191.75 in the interbank market during intraday trading.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The local currency continued its downward streak in line with the predictions of the analysts who fear more losses down the road as the country remains mired in political and economic instability.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The\u00a0local currency surpassed the critical threshold of 190\u00a0a day earlier amid a persistent decline in the foreign exchange reserves due to hefty current account and trade deficits, and higher debt payments.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The dried-up foreign currency inflows coupled with a delay in the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and a lack of financial support from friendly countries are adding to the pressure on the local unit.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moreover, political unrest owing to PTI\u2019s protest campaign against the government is eclipsing the new economic team\u2019s focus on economic firefighting. Former prime minister Imran Khan has announced to march with millions of his supporters towards Islamabad after May 20 to demand new elections to add to the troubles of the economically-challenged PML-N led regime.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The market is also eyeing the outcome of Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> and top PML-N leaders\u2019 meeting with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London for any clues on when the new government would withdraw energy subsidies to restart\u00a0IMF loan negotiations on May 18, and whether it will agree to announce fresh elections or not.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, economist Kaiser Bengali on Twitter said that early elections before inflation and dollar rates are stabilised will be a \u201cdisaster.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/kaiserbengali\/status\/1524461841912668160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1524461841912668160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F416448-rupee-breaks-all-previous-records-against-us-dollar<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile,\u00a0former finance minister Hafiz Pasha\u00a0said that the only way to steer out of the economic crisis is to talk with IMF as soon as possible otherwise the value of the rupee could depreciate further.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A day earlier, Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas had said the rupee was down because of two major reasons. \u201cFirst, due to uncertainty regarding the revival of the IMF loan programme. Second, depleting foreign exchange reserves,\u201d he had said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The analyst had added that lack of direction and clarity regarding the government\u2019s economic strategy, delay in decision making on IMF\u2019s pre-requisites \u2014 which include removal of subsidies and increase in petrol, and electricity prices \u2014 rising commodity prices in the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">international market<\/a> dampened the sentiment of the market.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abbas had said: \u201cBecause of the uncertainty regarding the IMF programme, other friendly countries have also said loans are contingent on fulfilment of IMF conditions which is also taking a toll on the already depreciating currency".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe government needs to lay out a clear economic roadmap,\u201d he had asserted.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Besides, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost over 500 points.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->