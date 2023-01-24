ISLAMABAD: The country’s shortfall of diesel and gasoline was categorically denied by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday.

Imran Ghaznavi, an Ogra spokesman, stated in a news release that “sufficient stocks of gasoline and diesel are accessible throughout the country.”

According to him, there are enough supplies of gasoline and diesel in the nation to last 18 and 37 days, respectively. The speaker continued, “Additionally, ships carrying 101,000MT [Metric Ton] petrol are at berth/outer anchorage.”

The demand for petroleum products was being met, according to Mr. Ghzanavi, by the neighbourhood refineries.