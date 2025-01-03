ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) Hanif Abbasi has strongly reacted to the statement of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and leveled allegations against him.

Senior leader of the PML-N, Hanif Abbasi, said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai is committed to an anti-national agenda, at a time when Pakistan has given a befitting reply to the infiltration on the western border, Mahmood Khan is speaking in sympathy with the infiltrators.

He said that at this age, he is not even ashamed to lie so much, before talking about Shahbaz Sharif’s loyalty to his brother, Mahmood Khan should look into his own heart.

Hanif Abbasi said that history is a witness that Shehbaz Sharif rejected Musharraf’s offer to become the prime minister.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif, who supported his brother in every difficult time, endured the hardships of imprisonment and imprisonment, while Mahmood Khan continued to practice hypocrisy, lies and deceit have become his way of life.

Earlier, the head of the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, during a press conference along with Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen chief and Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, had called the federal government a fake government of Shahbaz Sharif.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai had said that Shahbaz Sharif’s fake government is deliberately leading the country towards civil war, he had demanded that an all-party conference be convened by including the army and journalists.