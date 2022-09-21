The rupee is devaluing rapidly against the dollar, Dr. Shahhadhasan Siddiqui

Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers and chairman Roze news SK Niazi while talking in the program “Sachi Baat” he said that

Rulers should worry about the conditions of the people, SK Niazi said further The rulers and all the politicians are only after their own interests they at least think about the betterment of the country current time

inflation is at its peak the poor people are in a bad situation we must think about their problems and issues Pakistani politicians are not aware of the issues of people at this time they don’t have food and shelters no medicine is available people are in critical situations but our politicians are busy to criticize each other and focusing on leg pullings

The Transgender Act has many caveats

It is hoped that this law will be changed, SK Niazi

Ahsan Iqbal has also been acquitted today in the Narowal Sports Complex case he added that

Those who make political cases should also be caught he said that our

Courts should take action against those who falsely accuse others, SK Niazi

The law and order situation in the country is worse at the moment

There is a need to reform FBR he said that

FBR should return those whose refund is not made, SK Niazi

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Rulers should be aware of the fragility of the current economic situation, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

The economy has improved in 6 months he added The rupee is devaluing rapidly against the dollar, Dr. Shahhadhasan Siddiqui

The country’s economy is being destroyed deliberately

In 4 years, the dollar has increased by about 100 rupees,

Dollars are going to Afghanistan through Peshawar he added further that

Pakistan’s exports have decreased, he added that

A nuclear country has been left at the mercy of the IMF and

Both PTI and the present government delayed in taking tough decisions, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Elites are conspiring to weaken the country’s economy.

Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad’s speech in the program “Sachi Baat”.

The Transgender Persons Act 2018 was passed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed

After the act was made, 30 thousand people changed their jeans he said that The Transgender Act has now been challenged in the Standing Committee, Mushtaq Ahmed

There are many reservations to the Transgender Act but

Many provisions of the Transgender Act are against Islamic law, Mushtaq Ahmed

Many changes need to be made in this law, he added