By Staff Reporter
Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers and chairman Roze news SK Niazi while talking in the program “Sachi Baat” he said that
Rulers should worry about the conditions of the people, SK Niazi said further The rulers and all the politicians are only after their own interests they at least think about the betterment of the country current time
inflation is at its peak the poor people are in a bad situation we must think about their problems and issues Pakistani politicians are not aware of the issues of people at this time they don’t have food and shelters no medicine is available people are in critical situations but our politicians are busy to criticize each other and focusing on leg pullings
It is hoped that this law will be changed, SK Niazi
Ahsan Iqbal has also been acquitted today in the Narowal Sports Complex case he added that
Those who make political cases should also be caught he said that our
Courts should take action against those who falsely accuse others, SK Niazi
The law and order situation in the country is worse at the moment
There is a need to reform FBR he said that
FBR should return those whose refund is not made, SK Niazi
Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.
Rulers should be aware of the fragility of the current economic situation, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
The economy has improved in 6 months he added The rupee is devaluing rapidly against the dollar, Dr. Shahhadhasan Siddiqui
The country’s economy is being destroyed deliberately
In 4 years, the dollar has increased by about 100 rupees,
Dollars are going to Afghanistan through Peshawar he added further that
Pakistan’s exports have decreased, he added that
A nuclear country has been left at the mercy of the IMF and
Both PTI and the present government delayed in taking tough decisions, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
Elites are conspiring to weaken the country’s economy.
Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad’s speech in the program “Sachi Baat”.
The Transgender Persons Act 2018 was passed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed
After the act was made, 30 thousand people changed their jeans he said that The Transgender Act has now been challenged in the Standing Committee, Mushtaq Ahmed
There are many reservations to the Transgender Act but
Many provisions of the Transgender Act are against Islamic law, Mushtaq Ahmed
Many changes need to be made in this law, he added