Rs85bn to be spent on Lai Expressway project: Buzdar

RAWALPINDI : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Rs85 billion will be spent on Lai Nullah and Expressway project in Rawalpindi. The chief minister said this on Tuesday during a meeting with assembly members of Rawalpindi district who, led by Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, called on him here at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. The chief minister said that problems faced by Rawalpindi city will be resolved and pointed out the reconstruction of Lai Nullah will help to overcome flood-related damages. A total of Rs85 billion will be spent on Lai Nullah and expressway project, he added.

This project will be completed through public-private partnership and four interchanges will be constructed along with setting up a plant to separate rainwater from sewage. The dream of the expressway is the right of locals which will be materialized by the PTI government, he further said. The CM mentioned that tree plantation will help overcome environmental degradation around Lai Nullah expressway and road movement of the locals will also be improved. Meanwhile, various online services have also been provided to the citizens through police application, besides setting up protection centres for the transgender community in Rawalpindi. On the other side, 10,000 people will be recruited to fulfil shortage of staff in police, the CM added. The chief minister claimed that the journey of public service will continue and conspiracies of opponents of development will be foiled. He said that the government will continue to respond to the negative politics of propagandists through public service and advised the critics to look into their own inner self.

He said that overcoming corona is a big achievement of the government as business activities have been resumed in Punjab and anti-corona strategy of PM Imran Khan has been acknowledged everywhere. He regretted that the opposition tried to politicise the corona issue, saying those who levelled allegations will be left behind and new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kauser, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Ch. Muhammad Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ejaz Khan, Amaar Siddiq Kiyani and Umer Tanvir were included in the delegation.Separately, Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration and WASAs to remain alert round-the-clock to cope with the situation resulting due to monsoon rains. The weather situation should be continuously monitored and implementation of rainwater’s drainage plan should be ensured. He said that necessary machinery should be fully functional and drainage of rainwater should be completed in the minimum of time. The CM reiterated that citizens should not face any difficulty during rains and added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Similarly, the flow of traffic should remain smooth and the concerned officials of the line departments should be present in the field instead of their offices during rain. The report about the drainage of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timeline, he added.