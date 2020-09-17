Rs25bn allocated for women in ‘Kamyab Jawan program’: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD : Urging the young females to get benefit from the ‘Kamyab Jawan program’, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government has allocated Rs25 billion out of Rs100 billion for female youth. Addressing a ceremony in connection with Kamyab Jawan program in Islamabad today, Usman Dar said that 1000 young females have been given Rs500 million and they started their work. The special assistant said that the qualified youth of Kamyab Jawan Program will be given access to finance beside technical education and skill development. He said that Rs1.3 billion have so far been distributed among qualified youth under the program. Usman Dar said that the government is effectively working on ease of doing business in the country and taxes will be further reduced within three months. He said the taxes are public money and it will be distributed purely on merit ensuring transparency. Dar said that Small and Medium Enterprises are engines of job creation in the entire world and the provision of one million job through SMEs is main target of the government. He said that the government is committed in creating jobs across the country involving skilled and trained youth in the economic system.