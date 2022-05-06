<!-- wp:image {"width":1018,"height":677} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/psdp.jpg" alt="" width="1018" height="677"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:The government has disbursed a sum of Rs<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> 78,544.13 <\/a>million, out of total allocation of Rs 102,472.69 million for various water sector projects under Annual Public Sector Development Programme for year 2021-22 so far.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to Planning Commission data, out of disbursed amount, local component stood at Rs 64,198.88 million while Rs 14,354.24 million received as foreign aid component so far.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A sum of Rs 15,500 million has been specified for Dam Part of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Diamer Basha Dam Project,<\/a> Rs 7,000 million for Land Acquisition and Re-settlement of Diamer Basha Dam Project, Rs 5,000 million for Nai Gaj Dam (Dadu), Rs 5,507 million for Mohmand Dam, Rs 3,000 million each for Kurram Tangi, Winder dam and small action dams in Sindh, Rs 2, 000 million each for Kachhi Canal and Ghabir dam, Rs 1,860 million for Kachhi Canal (Phase-10 Dera Bugti, Rs 1,672 million for Rainee Canal (Phase-1), Rs 1,500 million for Normal\/Emergent Flood, Rs 1000 million for Naulong Storage dam and Rs 875 million for Remedial Measures to control water logging in Muzaffargrah.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Similarly, under new schemes, an amount of Rs 15,112 million has been specified for K-4 Greater <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/\\" class="rank-math-link">Water Supply Scheme<\/a>, Rs 1,700 million for Panjgur dam, Rs1500 million for Awaran dam, Rs 800 million for Gish Kaur dam, Rs 1,654 million for Papin dam, Rs 800 million for Sunni Gar dam and Rs 500 million for Topak Dam.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:preformatted -->\n<pre id="block-805dd4fd-1c27-4e47-87f6-53adac8d729a" class="wp-block-preformatted"><\/pre>\n<!-- \/wp:preformatted -->