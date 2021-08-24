ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ is yet another great initiative for overseas Pakistanis by the State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Finance .

In a series of tweets, he said that “Roshan Apna Ghar’ by Roshan Digital Account offers a Digital & repatriable solution for overseas Pakistanis’ real estate investment & mortgage financing needs in Pakistan,”.

He said that on this Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to address a ceremony in connection with the launching of Roshan Apna Ghar and also Roshan Digital Accounts reaching $2 Billion deposits mark in mere 11 months,”. “Hats off to our overseas Pakistanis for their phenomenal response,” he said.