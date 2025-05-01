Riyadh: World football great Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year contract with Saudi football club Al-Nasr, the value and benefits of which have created a stir in football circles and it is considered one of the most expensive contracts in the world.

Sharing a photo with Al-Nasr chairman Abdullah Al-Majid on the social media platform “X”, Ronaldo wrote that a new chapter has begun, the same passion, the same intentions, let’s make history together. In the photo, Ronaldo is holding his new jersey, which has “2027” written on it.

A statement issued by Al-Nasr confirmed that the contract has been extended by two years and Ronaldo will remain part of the club until 2027.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nasr in 2022 and has scored 93 goals in 105 matches so far. Before Al-Nasr, he has represented major clubs in Europe, including Manchester United.

The Portuguese star footballer has scored a total of 938 goals in his career and is on track to score 1,000 goals. Under his leadership, Portugal has also won major titles such as the UEFA Nations League and the Euro Championship.

According to British sports website Talk Sport, under this agreement, Ronaldo will be paid 178 million pounds annually, or about 66 billion Pakistani rupees, which is equivalent to 180 million Pakistani rupees per day.

According to the report, Ronaldo will also receive numerous financial incentives in this agreement. He will be given 24.5 million pounds as a signing bonus in the first year, which will increase to 38 million pounds in the second year.

If Al-Nasr Club wins the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo will be given a bonus of 8 million pounds, or about 280 million Pakistani rupees, while another 6.5 million pounds, or about 230 million Pakistani rupees, will be paid if he wins the Asian Champions League.

If Ronaldo wins the Golden Boot, or the award for the player who scores the most goals, he will receive a reward of 4 million pounds, or about 140 million Pakistani rupees. In addition, he will be given 80 thousand pounds for each goal, and this amount will be paid with a 20% increase in the second year, while 40 thousand pounds will be given for each assist, which will increase in the second year.

The deal also gives Ronaldo 15 percent ownership of the club, which is estimated to be worth 33 million pounds, or about 116 million Pakistani rupees. Additionally, he has been guaranteed sponsorship deals worth 60 million euros (approximately 1.8 billion Pakistani rupees), while the club will also bear the annual costs of his private plane, which is 4 million euros (approximately 120 million Pakistani rupees).