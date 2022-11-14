MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: In a contentious interview on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo asserted that he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United and that the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, and other key figures are attempting to get rid of him.

Since Ten Hag became United’s manager in May, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has played just a supporting role.

Ronaldo was punished for declining to play as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month, but he has since made a comeback. Last weekend, in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, he even captained the Red Devils.The 37-year-old was not there for United’s final game before a six-week break for the World Cup, a 2-1 triumph against Fulham on Sunday.

In an interview , Ronaldo remarked about Ten Hag, “I don’t have regard for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”Additionally to the coach, there were another two or three male club members. I felt deceived.”

Ronaldo responded, “Yes, I felt deceived and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year,” when asked again if senior club executives were attempting to remove him.In August 2021, Ronaldo made his way back to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Under the direction of Alex Ferguson, he had a brilliant first stint at United, winning three Premier League championships, the Champions League, and the first of his Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s finest player.

United had a terrible season in 2017 despite his 24 goals across all leagues, ending sixth in the Premier League and losing out on Champions League qualification.

After that, Ronaldo allegedly tried to arrange a departure before the start of this season, but no deal with another team could be reached.