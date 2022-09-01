Rohit Sharma, the captain of India’s cricket team, is now the nation’s second-most successful T20 International captain.India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 Group A match on August 31 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), advancing to the Super Four stage of the competition.

In his 37th appearance, Rohit Sharma secured his 31st victory as the T20 team’s captain against Hong Kong on Wednesday. He beat previous Indian captain Virat Kohli, who won 30 T20 matches out of 50 for his nation.The record for India’s most T20I victories belongs to former captain MS Dhoni.

Out of 72 T20 games, India won 41 of them while Dhoni served as captain.India defeated Hong Kong in yesterday’s Asia Cup game. India commenced the innings with a sluggish start. However, Kohli and Syuryakumar Yadav led their team to an impressive score of 192 runs in 20 overs.Later, Indian bowlers took over, securing a victory by 40 runs.