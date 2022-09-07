There won’t be another Pakistan vs. India game in Asia Cup 2022 after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in a match that was important to the Super Four stage of the tournament, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is still optimistic about a Pakistan-India matchup in the final.

In a post-match press conference following a loss to Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma assured the crowd that Pakistan and India would face off once more in the Asia Cup final.

The Indian captain responded to the team’s second straight loss in the competition by claiming that everyone on the team was capable and that’s why they were competing in the Asia Cup.We are working to maintain a positive atmosphere in the locker room, he continued, despite the loss.

Sharma said he was unhappy following Arshdeep Singh’s catch drop in the game against India, in response to the controversy surrounding it. “We don’t use social media and remain confident in winning.”

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka put together a strong run chase to defeat India by six wickets and send their rivals home early from the Asia Cup.In the event that Pakistan defeats Afghanistan on Wednesday, Sri Lanka will be their opponent in the final on Sunday, eliminating archrival India in the process.