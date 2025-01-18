Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed his availability for the next round of the Ranji Trophy starting from January 23.

According to Cricinfo, questions were being raised about Rohit Sharma’s presence in the format due to his poor performance in the last eight Test matches. While the BCCI has recently clarified that all contracted players will be required to participate in the domestic matches, except those who have fitness issues.

In a press conference held to announce the Champions Trophy squad, Rohit Sharma confirmed the opening of the Ranji Trophy in response to a question.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have told the BCCI medical staff that they will not be able to play the next round of the Raji Trophy due to minor injuries.