After next week’s Laver Cup in London, Roger Federer, who many consider to be the best male tennis player ever and who advanced the game to new heights throughout a retires after a more than 20-year career.

The 41-year-old, who redefined a sport with his artistry and grace and won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, revealed the devastating news that tennis fans across the world have been anticipating in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

Roger Federer, He hasn’t played since losing at Wimbledon due to a knee injury, but many people still thought he may return for one final grand finale.

But he said that old age had finally overtaken him. In an emotional letter posted on Instagram, Federer stated, “As many of you know, the previous three years have provided me significant hardships in the shape of injuries and operations.”

“I’ve worked very hard to get back into top competitive shape. My body has been communicating with me clearly lately, but I’m also conscious of its capabilities and restrictions.. 41 years old is my age.

“In the past 24 years, I have participated in more than 1,500 matches. Tennis has been more kind to me than I could have ever imagined, but now I have to decide whether to call it quits on my competitive career. The following week’s Laver Cup in London will be my final ATP match.

Of sure, I’ll continue to play tennis in the future, just not in Grand Slam events.