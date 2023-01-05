Roger Bayat, the famous actress Hina Khawaja Bayat of Pakistan, passed away after a protracted battle with cancer.

One of the prominent Pakistani directors, Haseeb Hassan, delivered the heartbreaking news.

When Hina’s supporters and well-wishers learned the news, they expressed their sorrow and condolences to her.

Hina Khawaja Bayat is a well-known senior performer in the entertainment business who has contributed to a number of successful drama series, including Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehrezaad, and Humsafar.