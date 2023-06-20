The first official teaser for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been made available.

Following their on-screen collaboration in Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer are back to once again exhibit a stunning on-screen connection in Karan Johar’s flick.

The movie’s teaser, which gave fans some magnificent vistas, was released earlier today by the producers. Tum Kya Mile, sung by Arijit Singh, played in the background of the teaser instead of any dialogue.

People are already in love with the movie due to the chemistry between the leads and the romantic scenes set against stunning scenery.

Additionally, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani transports the audience back to the era when Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen chemistry was adored and applauded. Additionally, it brings to mind Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The teaser, which lasts 1 minute and 19 seconds, provides a brief look at the roles played by Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar celebrates 25 years as a filmmaker in the motion picture business. Including Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he has directed a total of 7 films. At the box office, each movie became a huge hit.