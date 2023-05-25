Finally, Karan Johar has released the first glimpse from his next movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan revealed that the first look will be released on May 25 while commemorating his 25 years as a director in the film business.

Because of this, he maintained his word and published vivid and striking images of Alia and Ranveer.

The character appearance of the Ram Leela actor was provided by Karan in the first post. Rocky was described as “an absolute heartthrob who wears his own heart on his sleeve” in the caption.

He wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts – meet Rani!” while revealing the Raazi actor’s appearance.

Additionally, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director posted some gorgeous images of the couple together. He also made a suggestion in the post that he would reveal their family for the first time.

Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees – the two families of this “Kahani,” as Karan captioned photos of Rocky and Rani’s dramatic family on Instagram.

“The strength of family will determine the success of love. With #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, which will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023, you may experience it all and more, Karan Johar captioned.