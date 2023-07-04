Trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, the next family drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been made public.

Drama, romance, and comedy are all evoked in the entertaining trailer. It has the impression of being an expanded version of Karan Johar’s 2001 family comedy Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The trailer portrays Alia and Ranveer as having a hot chemistry. The two develop a love affair. But when they have to persuade their families to approve of marriage, a dilemma arises.

As a result, they devise a “switch” plan in which Rocky and Rani each opt to spend three months living with the other’s families.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani video, which features vibrant images and catchy dialogue, exudes the usual Dharma Productions feel.

On July 8, Karan’s film under his direction is scheduled for release. After Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer are back together in the film.

Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra are among the renowned performers that appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.