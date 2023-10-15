A robot called Noor R One will provide its services at the King Faisal Special Hospital and Research Center

Robots will now serve alongside human staff in hospitals in Saudi Arabia. According to Arab media, the robot named ‘Noor R One’ will provide its services at the King Faisal Special Hospital and Research Center, which will take care of the patients as well as the therapists.

What is the purpose of introducing robots in hospitals?

According to the hospital administration, the robot has been specially programmed to provide the hospital staff with the latest information and technology services aimed at enhancing the overall experience of both employees and patients.

It is being reported that the ‘Noor R One’ robot has been deployed in the hospital’s Healthcare Information Technology department to provide technical support in both Arabic and English languages.

According to media reports, these robots have significantly changed health facilities in Saudi Arabia.