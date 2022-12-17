LAHORE: Dense fog once more engulfed several Punjabi cities, including Lahore, on Friday and Saturday night, interrupting daily life and clogging up roads.

The amount of traffic on the roads in many cities has been severely hampered by the dense fog. The M2 from Lahore to Kot Monin, the M5 from Zahir Pir to Taranda Muhammad Panah, and the M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have all been closed to all types of traffic, according to a Motorway official.

The Grand Trunk (GT) Road should be used for travel, the motorway police have urged.Additionally, they advised the drivers to slow down and turn on their fog lights.

The Motorway police have also urged people to forgo unnecessary travel and stay at home. Due to poor visibility, dense fog has also caused traffic disruptions along the National Highway in various locations throughout the province.