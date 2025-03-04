Former national team fast bowler Mohammad Amir described the change in captain Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy as coming from a Ferrari to a rickshaw.

Speaking on a private TV program, former fast bowler Mohammad Amir said that he used to praise his captaincy during domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but since he has been appointed captain of the Pakistani team, a clear difference has been seen.

He said that you can describe Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy as coming from a Ferrari to a rickshaw, it is ‘extraordinary’.

Mohammad Amir said that Mohammad Rizwan had experience as captain of domestic cricket and PSL, he has taken the team to the final many times, but now I am seeing a difference in captaincy because I am not part of the dressing room at the moment, so I do not know what is happening.

He said that after taking over the leadership, there was hope that Mohammad Rizwan would bring about positive change, but within a few months, it felt like he had strayed from his thinking.

After taking over as the white-ball captain in October last year, Mohammad Rizwan briefly led Pakistan in historic ODI series against Australia and South Africa, where the Green Shirts emerged victorious.

However, after winning three consecutive series, the team led by Rizwan recently missed out on victory in the tri-nation home ODI series and the Champions Trophy.