Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, talked about being the best batter and expressed his happiness at the change after years of being criticised.

When he ousted Babar Azam from the top spot in the T20I rankings on Wednesday, the great batsman ended a streak of more than 1,000 days.

Rizwan stated: “I am glad as God has honoured me with this achievement because people used to think that I cannot smash a six” in an interview posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Instagram.

The wicketkeeper claimed that he and Babar are identical. No matter who comes in first, me or Babar, what matters is that Pakistan keeps the record.

When asked about the chat he had with Iftikhar Ahmed prior to the game against New Zealand, Rizwan said that Iftikhar had informed him that I had been passed over for the Pakistan Super League and that this would be my final game and career.

When I used to pray to Allah and practise hard, Misbah bhai would give me the opportunity to open the match, he continued, “I used to think that I would not play the T20 international as well.