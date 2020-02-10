RISJA meeting held, Yahya Hussaini granted honourary membership

Staff Reporter

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) held a meeting in Pindi cricket stadium Rawalpindi on Monday, efforts of President RISJA Shakir Abbasi, Secretary Pakistan Sports Writers Association Zahid Farooq Malik and senior sports journalist Yahya Hussaini were lauded to raise issue of cameramen in a dignified manner in front of SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board did not allow cameramen to sit in the media box during the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh and asked them to sit in general stands. Shakir Abbasi, Yahya Hussaini and Zahid Farooq Malik and other journalists brought the issue in knowledge of Firdous Ashiq Awan and she expressed her displeasure over the matter and directed PCB to allow cameramen to sit in the media box.

In the meeting journalist community appreciated Yahya Hussaini too for raising his voice over the issue and sports journalist community of twin cities on the recommendation of senior vice President Nasir Aslam Raja honorary membership of RISJA was granted to Yahya Hussaini and expressed his gratitude on the recommendation.

Shakir Abbasi, Zahid Farooq Malik, Nasir Aslam Raja and other members of RISJA emphasized that sports journalists must remain united so in future PCB or any other sports organization would not dare to treat journalists in a casual and disrespectful manner.