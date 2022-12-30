NEW DELHI: After being involved in a car accident on Friday, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was hospitalised, according to his Indian Premier League (IPL) club.

Multiple accounts in Indian media said that Pant was the only one in the automobile when it hit a road divider and caught fire. The reports further stated that the wicketkeeper had head, back, and leg injuries.

The crash, according to his IPL side Delhi Capitals, occurred in the state of Uttarakhand in the north.

They wrote in a tweet that Rishabh Pant had an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district. He began his treatment at a Roorkee hospital, but has now been moved to one in Dehradun.

Thinking about Rishabh.

Get well soon, Skip. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

The 25-year-ailments old’s were not specifically described by the team.

Siddharth Sahib Singh, secretary of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, described Pant’s condition as “stable” despite the fact that hospital officials were not immediately available to provide an update.