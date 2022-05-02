<!-- wp:image {"width":1055,"height":633} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/626f642b02614.jpg" alt="Co-Founder and CEO of the Israeli company \u201cMine\u201d Gal Ringel (L) speaks with a colleague at his office in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 26, 2022. \u2014 AFP" width="1055" height="633"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>JERUSALEM: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Three young Israelis<\/a> formerly serving in military cyber units have figured out how to locate your digital footprint \u2014 and give you the tools to delete it.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The company Mine, co-founded by Gal Ringel, Gal Golan and Kobi Nissan, says it uses artificial intelligence to show users where their information is being stored \u2014 like whether an online shoe store kept your data after a sneaker purchase three years ago.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ringel said Mine\u2019s technology has already been used by one million people worldwide, with over 10 million \u201cright to be forgotten\u201d requests sent to companies using the firm\u2019s platform.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mine launched after the European Union\u2019s<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> General Data Protection Regulation<\/a> (GDPR) \u2014 now an international reference point \u2014 set out key rights for users, including the deletion of personal data that was shared with a site for a limited purpose.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The company\u2019s AI technology scans the subject lines of users\u2019 emails and flags where data is being stored.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Individuals can then decide which information they want deleted and use Mine\u2019s email template to execute their right to be forgotten.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It means they can delete their digital footprint \u201cwith a click of a button\u201d, Ringel said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re not telling people to not use Facebook or Google. We say: go ahead, enjoy, use whatever you want,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cBut as you enjoy using the internet, we\u2019ll show you who knows what about you, what they know about you... <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">what is the risk\u201d<\/a> and how to remove it, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>\u2018Challenging\u2019<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Last year, hackers broke into the database of Atraf, an Israeli LGBTQ dating website, using the personal information there for extortion.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The year before, Shirbit, a major insurance company, was hacked and troves of data stolen.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Despite those and smaller breaches, Naama Matarasso Karpel from advocacy group Privacy Israel said the public was relatively indifferent.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She also criticised Israel\u2019s privacy legislation as inadequate for tackling today\u2019s online challenges.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cPrivacy is a bit like health or air \u2014 we don\u2019t really feel the need for it until we really see how much we lack it,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While public awareness on privacy rights has been slow on the uptake, she said many corporations were realising that better privacy practices made for good business.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cNobody wants to be caught off-guard,\u201d Matarasso Karpel said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Companies are starting to see privacy \u201cas a value that has to be maintained in order to establish trust with customers\u201d, she added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mine\u2019s co-founder Ringel said companies had contacted his firm for help with the \u201cchallenging and cumbersome\u201d process of locating and removing information, in line with the right to be forgotten.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe help companies to automate that process without any human involvement,\u201d he said, reducing their efforts and costs.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But lawyer Omer Tene, co-founder of the Israel Tech Policy Institute, cautioned that deleting specific individual requests was \u201ca complicated technical exercise\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Some companies and organisations cannot legally delete information like blockchains or records of financial interactions needed for tax purposes. Even information that can be deleted is often kept in varying degrees of identifiability, Tene said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAll of this nuance makes it difficult to deliver on a promise from both the consumer side and the corporate side, to enable deletion by pressing a button,\u201d Tene warned.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->