ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday never ever in the country’s history has such an ‘incompetent’ and ‘insensitive’ government been seen.

Speaking to the media after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz said neither this government was bothered about the deteriorating law and order situation, inflation and nor its own dismal performance.

“Truth of the matter is that it is ridiculous and shameful to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had performed during the last three years in office,” she taunted.

“The only thing it is concerned about is how to silence the opposition and rig the next general elections due in 2023,” she said, adding that the PTI government had its attention focused on eliminating its political rivals in order to ensure its victory in the elections.

This government, she went on to add, was more interested in gagging media rather than improving its performance. “All efforts by this government to stifle voices of dissent through the bill proposed to regulate the media make no difference as these are not going to deter the media as well as the opposition parties from raising voice against its policies. After all, the entire population of the country is talking against the government,” Maryam remarked.

She made it clear that neither she had sought permission from the government for travelling abroad nor she wanted to. “PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was subjected to political victimization as evident by the testimony given by the judge Arshad Malik,” she claimed.

PML-N vice president opined nothing could be more criminal than tolerating injustices and atrocities. “No ifs and buts, Nawaz Sharif will return to the country at all costs, and will lead his party,” she said resolutely.

She also rejected media reports that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the formation of a national government.

Maryam said she had only son, and it was unfortunate that she could not attend her wedding ceremony.

Earlier, when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the court room, party workers greeted her by shouting slogans. This irked Justice Amir Farooq, who while addressing Azam Nazir Tarar, counsel for Maryam, remarked that this time his client’s bail should be cancelled, if not earlier. “Your client does not have any idea about the decorum of the court,” the judge said angrily.

Directing Tarar to make sure next time such incident did not recur, the IHC adjourned hearing of the appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Safdar till September 8.