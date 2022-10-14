Yesterday, the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters hosted a lecture on road safety for the drivers of neighbourhood food delivery services.Under the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Suhail Zafar Chattha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Syed Mustafa Tanvir, gave a presentation on road safety.

Tanvir explained to them the consequences of not wearing helmets, going too fast, one-wheeling, breaking one-way traffic laws, and the advantages of complying by other motorcycle riding regulations.

According to him, following traffic laws could help save fatalities, serious injuries, and significant financial losses. He said that the Islamabad Police is holding special classes to inform citizens of the laws governing traffic safety. Tanvir highlighted that the traffic department’s top goal is safeguarding people’s lives.

Srinagar Highway U-Turn Reconstruction

In Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is debating redesigning the protective u-turns on the Srinagar Highway.Capt. (ret.) Muhammad Usman Younis, the CDA Chairman, observed the u-turns while he was there and gave the appropriate officials the order to gather information on the number of vehicles using them.

He gave the department the task of coming up with a strategy for the construction of elevated u-turns that will link Islamabad’s traffic to the highway system and the airport.The report that identified Srinagar Highway as a hotspot for fatal auto accidents precedes this development. According to the survey, reckless and excessive speeding are the biggest contributors to collisions.