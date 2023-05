On Wednesday night in Gujranwala, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car near the DHQ hospital, killing one passenger and wounded another.

According to police, unidentified individuals targeted a car on Commissioner Road and opened fire, seriously wounding two of the occupants. When a police team arrived on the scene, they were able to capture one of the attackers.

One of the injured was later declared dead after being transported to the DHQ hospital. Police are looking into the situation.