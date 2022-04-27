<!-- wp:image {"width":912,"height":513} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/riaz.png" alt="Riaz Hussain Pirzada assumes charge as Minister Human Rights" width="912" height="513"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada<\/a> here on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Human Rights.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On arriving office, Secretary Human Rights and other senior officers of the ministry welcomed the federal minister.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He also had a briefing on ministry\u2019s different wings and their <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">working, said a statement<\/a> issued here.Pirzada is a member of the National Assembly since August 2018.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly between 1993 and May 2018 and was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from 1985 to <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">1988.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->