ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, accepting the review appeals against the decision of Article 63A, annulled the decision not to count the votes of the dissenting members.

According to Express News, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa heard the Article 63A revision appeal. PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that PTI founder Imran Khan wants to appear in a personal capacity. Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that you raised another objection on the first day, today one objection was raised, you are a senior lawyer, take the case forward. Barrister Ali Zafar said that a proposed constitutional package is related to Article 63A.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel said that if you have to start, then start from here, how and under what circumstances the reference of Article 63A came and also tell what was the intention at that time.

The Chief Justice said that one should not make such political statements which would lead to newspaper headlines. Ali Zafar said that it was said in the newspapers that the amendment is necessary by October 25. The Chief Justice said that we will bring this matter on record. Ali Zafar said that the government political parties wish to bring constitutional amendments.

PTI withdrew from the court proceedings The Chief Justice asked, tell me where the desire is mentioned in the constitution. Ali Zafar said that PTI wants to stay away from the court proceedings. Ali Zafar Judicial Assistant Speaker

The Chief Justice said that it is sad. We wanted to hear you. Will you assist as a judicial assistant? Does the Supreme Court Bar have any objection to appointing Ali Zafar as judicial assistant? Supreme Court Bar President Shehzad Shaukat said that we have no objection. On this, the court appointed Ali Zafar as judicial assistant.

PTI lawyer Ali Zafar said that Farooq Naik had also spoken in favor of the Constitutional Court yesterday.

Justice Jamal said that what will happen if the Chief Justice himself refuses to extend the term of office? Court allows horse trading by ruling, PTI Barrister Ali Zafar said that this matter is a conflict of interest, you are allowing horse trading through this case decision. Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that choose your words correctly, your words can also fall into the category of contempt of court, you have given a very loaded statement.

Judicial Assistant Ali Zafar argued that the Supreme Court has advanced the principle of the right to life given in the Constitution, advancing the principle of a fundamental right does not mean rewriting the Constitution, the Constitution has the right to form a political party. It is not written that the party can also contest the election, the courts interpreted and declared the political parties eligible for the election, later there was a legislation in this regard, but the judicial interpretation was first, this interpretation of the court was not called to rewrite the constitution. went

The Chief Justice asked who is the judge to say that a member has defected? The head of the party has the authority to give a declaration of defection or not, the members of the assembly or political parties are not subordinate to any judge or chief justice, political parties are subordinate to their leader.

Justice Aminuddin Khan said that who chooses the head of the parliamentary party? Ali Zafar said that parliamentarians choose their parliamentary leader, the president had asked for an opinion regarding 63A, a revision cannot be filed against this opinion, if further clarification was required, only the president of Pakistan could have approached.

The Chief Justice said that an application was also filed by you in this case. Ali Zafar said that we had asked for lifetime disqualification on floor crossing, on this the court said you can legislate it in the parliament.

The Chief Justice said that the majority judges who gave the judgment of 63 A wrote the word opinion or used the word decision? Barrister Ali Zafar said that it is for this court to decide whether it was an opinion or a decision. The Chief Justice said that means you support revision to the extent that the word decision should be replaced by opinion.

Advice from Chief Justice and Barrister Ali Zafar to each otherBarrister Ali Zafar said to the Chief Justice that I would suggest that all the judges should sit together. The Chief Justice said that you are giving us a free advice, so we also have a free advice. There was laughter in the courtroom at this. Justice Jamal asked Ali Zafar that he will consider the advice you have given. The Chief Justice said that there is no fight between the judges, it is not that the institution is broken.

Justice Naeem Afghan said that if Tehreek-e-Insaf wanted to stop horse-trading, it could have brought an amendment where votes should not be counted, it is written in the constitution. Attempts to use the Court of No Confidence at the time of the vote did not cross the floor. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan further said that don’t you think that through this interpretation the judges gave the constitution