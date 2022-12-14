MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar just posted a fresh photo from the “Selfiee” set to his Instagram account.

“My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur,” Akshay said in the caption of his photo.

Bas kaam kar, kaam kar, sab chalega. I’m filming a brand-new song for #Selfiee. See you on February 24 in theatres.

Akshay Kumar, an actor, posted a clip from his song for the movie Selfiee. Akshay is seated on a red automobile and is wearing a multicoloured fur coat and pair of black trousers in the picture.

The Raj Mehta-directed comedy-drama is a translation of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi also appears in the movie.

But Akshay’s colourful appearance is causing his supporters to compare him to actor Ranveer Singh, who is well known for wearing garb that is a riot of colour.