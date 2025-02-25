Islamabad: The IMF review mission will arrive in Pakistan on March 3 for an economic review. According to the economic review talks with the IMF will continue until March 15, a 9-member delegation led by Nathan Porter will visit Pakistan.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the talks will be held in two stages, the talks will be at the technical and policy level, the IMF will give suggestions for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

According to sources, relief for the salaried class will be subject to the consent of the IMF, negotiations will be held with the ministries of finance, energy, planning and the State Bank, and other institutions including FBR, OGRA, NEPRA will also be involved in the talks.

Sources also say that separate talks will be held with all four provinces. Moreover, talks will be held with Punjab and Balochistan on climate financing today.